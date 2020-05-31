MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard is reporting that they have been notified by the FBI of a “credible threat” directed against them prior to the Guard’s activation.
Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, adjutant general of the Guard, said that he has advised Gov. Tim Walz to allow soldiers and airmen to be armed.
Beyond that, the National Guard said they were not able to offer any other specific details as to the nature of the threat.
Saturday night saw far fewer large fires than the days before it, as well no looting and rioting after the National Guard’s forces were expanded to more than 5,000.
Curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul will go into effect again Sunday night at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, and Gov. Walz has extended the curfew through at least June 1.
“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities,” Walz said. “Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day.”
Walz says about 20% of those arrested so far this weekend have been from out of state. Some state officials have said organized groups of agitators have infiltrated local protests with the purpose of creating havoc via arson, looting and endangering protesters and law enforcement.
