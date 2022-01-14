Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays

WHAT WE KNOW

– Greatest impact will be in southwestern Minnesota

– Very little snow expected in western Wisconsin

– Timing: Starts Friday morning and ends Friday evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

– Exact storm path

– How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities

– Snow totals across southwestern Minnesota

UPDATE (5 a.m. Friday): Snow is moving in and will be sticking around for your morning and evening commute.

While 2 to 4 inches of snow looks most likely for the Twin Cities, this could fluctuate some depending if the storm tracks a tad east or west. The WCCO Weather Team is still going with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation expected just to the south and west of the Twin Cities metro, and perhaps even including the far south and west metro.

As of 5:15 a.m., windy conditions are lessening visibility and some spinouts are already being seen on metro roads.

Snow will taper off Friday leading to a cold night with subzero temps. Cold sunshine returns Saturday with highs staying in the teens.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system swirling out over Canada is on track to hit Minnesota on Friday, leaving southwestern Minnesota with up to a foot of snow while those east of the Twin Cities could see little more than a dusting.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for counties in southwestern Minnesota, south-central Minnesota and along the border with the Dakotas. Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in central Minnesota, roughly half the Twin Cities metro and southeastern Minnesota.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that while forecasters are still gathering information on this storm system, a few things seem certain. For starters, the storm looks to hit Minnesota early Friday morning, dropping snow throughout the day across the southern half of the state. The storm is expect to push into Iowa by Friday night.

The storm, which will be tracking southeast, will likely bring little snow to western Wisconsin and communities along the Wisconsin-Minnesota border. However, there’s still uncertainty over how much snow could fall in the Twin Cities metro.https://twitter.com/wccoshayla/status/1481954531030220805

Computer models currently show the heavy snowfall cut-off line slicing through the heart of the Twin Cities. While Shaffer says that communities in the metro could generally see around 2 to 5 inches of snow, there’s a chance that a significant part of the east and north metro could only get trace accumulations. Then again, if the storm track shifts 50 miles or so east, cities like Minneapolis could end up under 6 inches of fresh snow.

Just southwest of the Twin Cities, snow totals around 6 inches are expected. In southwestern Minnesota, where the storm is expected to hit hardest, it’s possible that many communities along the Buffalo Ridge could see totals around a foot of snow. Already, a number of schools and districts in central and southwestern Minnesota have canceled Friday classes or are switching to distance learning.

The storm will hit Minnesota in conjunction with a mass of cold air from Canada, all but ensuring that whatever falls Friday remains snow, not a wintry mix. Winds will be light, but widespread blowing snow couldn’t be an issue. Still, those with travel plans Friday will want to drive cautiously, as roads could be slick.

Following the snow storm, Saturday looks to be sunny and cold, with temperatures only climbing into the teens. More snow showers are in store for Sunday, although accumulations then will probably be less than an inch.