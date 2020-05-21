Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the “phased plan” for restaurants and other businesses to reopen next month. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to host outdoor dining starting June 1, provided that social distancing in enforced. Salons will also be able to open at the start of the month, given that they reduce capacity to 25% and have staff wear personal protective equipment. Restrictions will remain in place for gyms and places of worship.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:28 a.m.: Salon owners in Minnesota are preparing to reopen on June 1 with restrictions in place.
- 7:34 a.m.: Another 4 million Americans have joined the ranks of the jobless in the last week. Since the outbreak began, the total number of workers who’ve applied for unemployment benefits is more than 40 million.
- 5:27 a.m.: Researchers say that global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 5 million.
- 5:15 a.m.: Pier 1 Imports is going out of business and will permanently close all 540 of its stores.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.