MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the “phased plan” for restaurants and other businesses to reopen next month. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to host outdoor dining starting June 1, provided that social distancing in enforced. Salons will also be able to open at the start of the month, given that they reduce capacity to 25% and have staff wear personal protective equipment. Restrictions will remain in place for gyms and places of worship.

