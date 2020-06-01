



— Perspective on what this George Floyd movement is all about. That’s something Michael Brown Sr. can provide. A police officer in Ferguson, Missouri shot and killed his son six years ago.

On Sunday, Brown Sr. sat down with WCCO’s Norman Seawright III.

“This is a fraternity that nobody want to be in,” Brown Sr. said. “It was passed onto me to know how to just get out here and talk to people that’s hurting, that feel the same pain that I feel. And you know, that’s my job, that’s what I have to do.”

His life changed on Aug. 9, 2014, when his son was killed by a Ferguson, Missouri police officer.

“We still get death threats. You know, hate mail,” Brown Sr. said. “It comes with the territory.”

He says the unrest in the Twin Cities is all too familiar.

“I see a lot of pain,” he said.

Brown Sr.’s noted a real sense of unity. Not black against white, but everyone against racism.

“When it all comes down to it, it’s uniting and getting things done, people get it,” he said. “They find they position, and know that they need to do and they come in and help to push it, you know. It’s just all about not stepping on everybody’s toes because you’ve got leaders, you’ve got people who understand what to do, how to do it.”

The process toward healing and justice is not perfect, but we all learn as we go.

“We don’t have all the answers. We still working to, you know, do things in a better way,” he said. “You don’t want to call it a training process because we all should not even have to go through this, to call it a training process, to know how to feel afterwards, you know. It definitely don’t come with a book.”

