MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, the COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota rose above 130 and the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 2,356. Meanwhile in Washington, President Donald Trump announced new measures to ramp up testing across the nation.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 9:38 a.m. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1, more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current stay-at-home order.
- 9 a.m. Official are warning that criminals are targeting the federal stimulus payments being distributed by the federal government.
- 8:53 a.m. Rochesterfest 2020 is cancelled. It was originally scheduled for late June.
- 6:25 a.m. The director of a Chinese government infectious disease research center, which some politicians have pointed to as the origin of the pandemic, says that “there’s no way this virus came out from us,” CBS News reports.
- 4:36 a.m. The White House and Congress are near a deal on $350 billion in additional small business aid.
