Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota saw its biggest single-day spike in the COVID-19 death toll, as health officials reported an additional five fatalities, bringing the state’s total to 17. Meanwhile, gas prices in southern Minnesota dropped below $1 a gallon, and the governor’s fishing opener was postponed. In international news, Wimbledon was canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. It was the first time the tennis tournament has been canceled since World War II.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota saw its biggest single-day spike in the COVID-19 death toll, as health officials reported an additional five fatalities, bringing the state’s total to 17. Meanwhile, gas prices in southern Minnesota dropped below $1 a gallon, and the governor’s fishing opener was postponed. In international news, Wimbledon was canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. It was the first time the tennis tournament has been canceled since World War II.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:34 a.m.: Employment claims hit 6.6 million in the U.S. as layoffs accelerate amid the outbreak. Experts say as many as 20 million people could be out of work this summer.
- 7:22 a.m.:Bill Gates calls for nationwide social isolation policy to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- 6:34 a.m.:The Twins home opener was slated for Thursday against the Oakland A’s, but the MLB season remains on hold amid the outbreak.
- 6 a.m.:According to a CBS News poll, half of Americans think the COVID-19 outbreak will get worse over the next month.
- 5:55 a.m.:The mayor of Los Angeles urges the city’s residents to wear masks to combat the coronavirus when they go outside.
You must log in to post a comment.