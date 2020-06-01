George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One week after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody ignited unrest across the country, his brother visited his memorial site and called for peace.

Early Monday afternoon, Terrence Floyd arrived at the spot of his brother’s death on 38th and Chicago.

There, WCCO’s Kate Raddatz reports that a peaceful crowd kneeled as he arrived at the memorial. Chants of “peace on the left, justice on the right” and “Floyd” were heard, with Terrence leading the group.

