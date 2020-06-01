Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One week after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody ignited unrest across the country, his brother visited his memorial site and called for peace.
Early Monday afternoon, Terrence Floyd arrived at the spot of his brother’s death on 38th and Chicago.
We’re told Terrence Floyd has arrived at 38th and Chicago. Brother of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6XeX24pTEo
There, WCCO’s Kate Raddatz reports that a peaceful crowd kneeled as he arrived at the memorial. Chants of “peace on the left, justice on the right” and “Floyd” were heard, with Terrence leading the group.
